Coach’s Corner 2022: Jeremy Wiggins of the Northeast Raiders

On this edition of Coach's Corner, 41NBC's Bill Shanks talks football with head coach Jeremy Wiggins of the Northeast Raiders.

On this edition of Coach’s Corner, 41NBC’s Bill Shanks talks football with head coach Jeremy Wiggins of the Northeast Raiders. The Raiders have had back-to-back winning seasons, hear how coach Wiggins plans to continue that success with some new players under his wing.