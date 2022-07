Coach’s Corner 2022: Craig Puckett of the Crawford County Eagles

On this edition of Coach’s Corner, 41NBC’s Bill Shanks talks football with head coach Craig Puckett of the Crawford County Eagles. Coach Puckett is ready to turn Crawford County into a winning team. Hear about his plans for the new season.