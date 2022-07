Coach’s Corner 2022: Chance Jones of the Stratford Eagles

On this edition of Coach’s Corner, 41NBC’s Bill Shanks talks football with head coach Chance Jones of the Stratford Eagles. Here How Coach Jones is preparing to fill the shoes of Former head coach Mark Farriba and the crew he’s bringing in to ensure the Eagles success this season.