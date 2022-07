Coach’s Corner 2022: Chad Alligood of the Northside Eagles

On this edition of Coach's Corner, 41NBC's Bill Shanks talks football with head coach Chad Alligood of the Northside Eagles.

On this edition of Coach’s Corner, 41NBC’s Bill Shanks talks football with head coach Chad Alligood of the Northside Eagles. Last season was good, but not good enough for Coach Alligood. Hear how he plans to take the Eagles even farther this season.