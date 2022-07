Coach’s Corner 2022: Brian Nelson of the Mary Persons Bulldogs

On this edition of Coach’s Corner, 41NBC’s Bill Shanks talks football with head coach Brian Nelson of the Mary Persons Bulldogs. The Bulldogs have a lot of returning starters as well as some young talent. Hear how coach nelson plans to mold them into a playoff team this season.