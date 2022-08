Coach’s Corner 2022: Bert Brown of the Brentwood War Eagles

On this edition of Coach’s Corner, 41NBC’s Bill Shanks talks football with head coach Bert Brown of the Brentwood War Eagles. Coach Brown has a lot to say about his championship team. Hear how the War Wagles are adapting to a new offense.