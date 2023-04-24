CNN terminates Don Lemon

PHOTO: Don Lemon, American television journalist most well known for being a host on CNN, Photo Date: 11/29/2022

Don Lemon was terminated from his anchor role at CNN, he announced Monday.

Lemon announced the news on Twitter, saying he was informed by his agent that he was being terminated.

Lemon announced the news on Twitter, saying he was informed by his agent that he was being terminated.

In a statement posted on Don Lemon’s Twitter account, he says:

“I was informed by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play. With that said, I want to thank my colleagues and the many teams I have worked with for an incredible run. They are the most talented journalists in the business, and I wish them all the best.”

“CNN and Don have parted ways,” the network said in a statement on Monday. “Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors.”

The network said Mr. Lemon’s morning show, which he hosted with Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins, would continue. “‘CNN This Morning’ has been on the air for nearly six months, and we are committed to its success,” CNN said.

In response to Lemon’s statement, CNN responded saying, “Don Lemon’s statement about this morning’s events is inaccurate. He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter.”