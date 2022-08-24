Cloudy, rainy pattern sticks around this week



Clouds and rain have kept Middle Georgia cooler than normal today, with most of us seeing highs in the mid 80s.

Light rain started the day for some spots with a few storms this afternoon.

We won’t be seeing much of a change in our overall weather pattern through the next few days, so expect more rain and clouds Wednesday.

Thursday should be another repeat of this weather as well.



There are still some questions about the end of the week regarding rain chances, but at this point it looks like it will be staying rainy.

Once again, this keeps temps cooler than normal and will keep clouds around for much of the day.



Although there are some model solutions (mainly the American model) that suggest we could see some dry weather for the weekend, I’m not buying it quite yet.

Scattered showers and storms will remain in the forecast into next week.