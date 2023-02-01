Clouds and warm conditions hang around Wednesday





We saw a warm and muggy end to January today, as highs warmed into the low 70s across Middle Georgia.

Overnight, clouds will be hanging around, keeping lows in the 50s once again.

Expect clouds and fog to hang around again tomorrow, as a cold front approaches the area.

This front will be stalling, so don’t expect much of a change in temperature until later in the week.

Highs Wednesday will be staying well above normal, in the upper 60s and low 70s.



Thursday is when we really start to see changes across the southeast as a large swath of rain moves in during the evening.

Although we could see pockets of heavy rain, severe weather and thunderstorms are not expected.

Rain will eventually move out on Friday morning, clearing out and bringing in cooler weather for the weekend.



Widespread rain totals of 1-2″ are likely through Friday, with a few spots seeing up to 3″ of rain.

This could lead to some river flooding and isolated urban flooding.



Cold air and high pressure return for the weekend, bringing lows back to around freezing by Saturday morning.

Highs over the weekend stay mainly in the 50s, with a moderate breeze.

A few isolated showers are possible Sunday, but most of us will be staying dry as clouds return.

Warm air is back next week as we warm into the 70s by Tuesday.