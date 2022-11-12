City of Warner Robins appoints Interim City Administrator
James Dodson worked for the city for 26-years before retiring in 2016. He worked for the Warner Robins Parks and Recreation Department for 25 years.
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The City of Warner Robins appointed an ‘Interim City Administrator.’
James Dodson worked for the city for 26-years before retiring in 2016. He worked for the Warner Robins Parks and Recreation Department for 25 years.
Mayor Larhonda Patrick called Dodson a well respected leader and said she’s confident he can fill the role.
Dodson will fill the role until a permanent administrator is hired.