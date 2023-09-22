City of Reynolds facing more than 32% increase in property taxes

REYNOLDS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Property owners in the city of Reynolds can expect to see property taxes go up this year, after the city council voted to increase its millage rate.

Reynolds city council voted Monday, to tentatively adopt a millage rate increase of 4 mills, bringing the city’s millage rate to 16.411 mills.

That’s a more than 32% increase from its current rate of 12.411 mills.

According to Reynolds Mayor Walter Turner, the rate increase was a last resort to make up for the high cost of city services.

He explained the city also lost more than $500,000 over a ten year period, due to the Taylor County government voting to cut a percentage of the city’s Local Option Sales Taxes.

“We did have to raise taxes in 2018 for the first time ever, but things have happened this year that has made it where we have to raise taxes to be able to stay viable,” said Mayor Turner.

He says keeping wages competitive for city employees like police and public works also took a large portion out of the city’s budget.

Although, according to Reynolds resident Madison Allen, the quality of city services has declined. Allen says she’s concerned about the city’s water system, inconsistent trash pickup and lack of animal control.

“The services we’re getting now, is not adequate,” said Allen. “So if they can’t keep up with services now, then I don’t understand the reason for raising it that much.”

With the new millage rate, homes valued at one hundred thousand dollars will be required to pay an annual tax of one hundred sixty dollars. Allen says the tax hike would raise her household’s taxes by more than $300 a year.

“That may not seem like much, but when you add a new baby and you have inflation and you have different things that are going on with groceries and all that, it does make a difference,” she said.

Mayor Turner says the tax increase will mostly be used for the city’s budget to break even. He says the city will be transparent about how the revenue from the property tax will be used.

“I’m as mad as anybody about this,” he exclaimed. “I also pay taxes. Every person on the Reynolds city council pays taxes. None of us wanted to make this raise.”

There will be three public hearings on the tax increase held at the Reynolds Train Depot located at N. Winston St. on September 28 at 11:00 a.m. and 6:15 p.m. Then again on October 5th at 5pm.