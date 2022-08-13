City of Perry launches new podcast

You can learn about all the inner workings of the city by listening to the podcast.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — There’s a new way to learn about how the City of Perry works.

The city started a podcast called “Inside Perry.”

Tabitha Clark, Senior Communications Manager with the city, says her office came up with the idea to go along with the city’s Strategic Plan, which includes finding different ways to get residents to engage with the city.

“What people can expect are a wide variety of topics that pertain to local government,” she said. “We’re going to talk about simple things such as code compliance. We’re also going to talk about the major projects we have going on in the future.”

Five episodes of the “Inside Perry” podcast are available right now. You can listen to it on the city’s website, Apple podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and iHeartRadio.