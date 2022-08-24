City of Perry explains impact of being ‘Broadband Ready’

The City of Perry is now one of 50 cities considered a 'Broadband Ready Community.'

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — If the pandemic taught us anything, it’s that high-speed internet is essential.

Ashley Hardin, Perry’s Economic Development Administrator, explains what that means.

“We see broadband as infrastructure, and that it’s something important to have in our city for connectivity so that residents can work remotely or have internet access for school-age children,” Hardin said.

Michael Tomlin, Owner and Operator of Clover Wine Merchant, says internet connectivity is crucial to run his business, whether it be for the payment system or ordering food and wine. They even offer wine tastings with winemakers attending virtually.

“It’s fun,” he said. “The guests love it, because they’re talking with the winemaker. He’s talking about, ‘We’re drinking a 3 or 4 vertical as far as vintages,'” Tomlin said. “And he’s talking about why the 2012 was a little more fruity than the 2013.”

Hardin says high-speed fiber is already in Perry with current companies expanding their networks. She says retail shops, restaurants and hospitals can benefit from this designation.

“I can’t think of any business that wouldn’t need broadband honestly, because everything is so automated,” she said. “Whether you’re eating in the restaurant or picking up, you don’t have to pick up the phone to order food or retail. You can shop online.”

Tomlin says he tries not to take having high-speed internet for granted.

“The food and beverage, there’s more of this kind of stuff going on with sommeliers and friends of mine in the wine world now than ever before, so computers and technology are crucial,” he said.

Other ‘Broadband Ready Communities’ in Middle Georgia include Fort Valley, Milledgeville, Dublin, Baldwin County and Peach County.