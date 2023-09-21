City of Perry celebrating annual International Festival this weekend

There will be representation from more than 25 countries.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The city of Perry is preparing for a cultural event with its third Annual International Festival.

There will be representation from more than 25 countries full of cultural immersion through dance, song, food, shopping, and art.

The city hopes to inspire residents in Middle Georgia to develop a deeper connection with their own culture, while learning about others.

Communications Manager with the City of Perry, Tabitha Clark, hope those who attend will have fun while learning something at the same time.

“The Perry International Festival’s mission is to entertain, but also to educate,” says Clark. “We want people to learn something while they’re being entertained here about different cultures around them.”

The festival will open with a cultural Chinese lion dance, and close with a Polynesian entertainment showcase.

There will also be Bloktoberfest in the heart of the festival, and a fiesta street party to celebrate Hispanic heritage month.

This festival is this Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in downtown Perry.