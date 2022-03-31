City of Forsyth drinking water was not tested for E. coli during April of 2020

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The City of Forsyth has released some information concerning a period of time in 2020 where the regular monitoring of drinking water did not take place that could have affected people’s health.

According to the release from Forsyth, the water system violated a drinking water requirement between April 1st and April 30th of 2020, where regular monitoring to see whether or not drinking water had Total Coliform/E. coli in it was not completed. Officials cannot be sure of the quality of the City’s drinking water during that time.

The release says that while there isn’t anything the people of Forsyth should or can be doing at this time concerning the incident, and it isn’t an emergency, it does say that Alternative delivery methods are now being utilized in an attempt to make sure that samples are delivered within a specific timeframe, and that earlier monthly sampling to ensure time for verification of sample testing will be enforced.

The release says that for more information, you can contact Craig Helms at 478-994-3423 or craig.helms@h2oinnovation.com.