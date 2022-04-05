Cirrus Academy students participate in Clean Streets Matter initiative

Students at Cirrus Academy got their hands dirty this week.

Cirrus Academy participates in clean streets matter Clean Streets Matter

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Students at Cirrus Academy got their hands dirty this week.

Students in 5th through 8th grade filled several bags of trash as part of the county’s Clean Streets Matter initiative.

Eighth grader Destiny Curry took part in the cleanup for her second time.

“We collected some plates, some canned goods, and even a gas pump, which was crazy to me,” she said.

This is the second year the academy has taken part in the initiative alongside Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful.

Curry says the experience has been eye opening.

“It’s been really fun getting to clean up the community and letting myself know that I’m helping the people around me,” Curry said. “Not only the kids and the scholars that are on campus, but the neighborhoods around me as well.”

Jarvis Adside , the Community Service Liaison for Cirrus Academy, says it’s amazing to see students wanting to take part in cleaning their school and community.

“All it takes is one child, one person to be able to make a difference,” he said. “The empowerment that we are giving them today, hopefully they’re going to take that back to their community, to their homes number one, their churches and then any other organization that they may be a part of, and so let it spread like a wild fire.”

Asha Ellen, the incoming Executive Director for Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful, says they’ll continue supporting students in their efforts to clean up their communities.

“Not only is it a lesson for the students, but also we as the adults, we always learn something when we come out and partner and do these events.”