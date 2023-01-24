Cigar lounge opens in downtown Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Churchill’s on Cherry, a cigar and lounge bar and shop on Cherry Street next to Cherry Street Hookah, is now open.

The business offers cigars, drinks and food served in an ambient setting.

“It’s more upscale, and there really aren’t any, this is probably the first properly ventilated cigar lounge in the Middle Georgia area,” owner Bruce Riggins said.

Riggins says he wants to make a positive contribution to downtown Macon.

The business is open Monday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 3 p.m. to 12 a.m.