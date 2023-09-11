Church aims to erase $1 million in medical debt impacting Middle Georgians

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Mulberry Street United Methodist Church aims to wipe out $1 million in medical debt for Middle Georgia families through a fundraising campaign that will run from September 11-24.

The Macon-based church has teamed up with RIP Medical Debt, a company that specializes in buying medical debt for 10% of its value and then clearing it. To accomplish its mission, the church plans to raise $12,000 in just two weeks.

“Those who participate get to be a part of healing by burning some medical debt,” Rev. Dr. Ted Goshorn, Pastor of Mulberry Street United Methodist Church, said.

The church will announce the fundraising campaign to its congregation this coming Sunday. They hope to meet their financial target before the September 24 deadline.

The initiative is part of a broader effort by the church and RIP Medical Debt to relieve financial strain on families dealing with significant medical expenses.