Chinese ambassador visits Wesleyan College to recognize president

Ambassador Qin Gang (middle) with members of Wesleyan College

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT – Chinese Ambassador Qin Gang presented Wesleyan College President Vivia Fowler a certificate of appreciation for her work in education.

Fowler is stepping away from her position at the end of the school year.

She said having this relationship with the People’s Republic of China has enriched the culture of Wesleyan College.

“We enjoy having all of our international students,” Fowler said. “Many students from all around the world who enrich the learning experience of all of us. We’ve encouraged our students to study abroad, and that’s a very rich learning experience for college students.”

Wesleyan College’s relationship with China spans more than a century.

Future first women of China, the Soong sisters, were the first Chinese women to receive a baccalaureate degree in the United States.

Ambassador Gang says meetings like these are a great way to smooth out relationships between the two countries.

“The most fundamental and effective way is to have in-house meetings, people to people exchange, so that people of two countries can have a correct understanding,” Gang said.

The ambassador hopes to see the relationship between China and Wesleyan College continue to grow.