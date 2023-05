Child drowns in pool at Lizella home

LIZELLA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A 4 year-old boy drowned in a pool on Sunday, according to Coroner Lonnie Miley.

The victim was visiting with family at a relative’s home for the holiday weekend at Grace Trce when he was playing in a pool and had gone under the water. When family noticed he’d gone under, he was taken to the Beverley Knight Olsen Children’s Hospital in Macon where he was later pronounced dead at 3:30 p.m.