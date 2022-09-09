Chevron on Emery Highway robbed, BCSO looking for suspects

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that took place in the early hours of Friday, September 9th, at a Macon gas station.

According to BCSO, the incident happened around 2:05 a.m., when 2 male suspects entered the Chevron gas station at 584 Emery Highway and brandished a long rifle, demanding money from the cash registers. After taking the cash, the suspects ran towards Woolfolk Street. Nobody was injured during the incident.

Both suspects were seen wearing dark clothing and masks.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Stay with 41NBC for more updates as information is released.