Cherry Blossom Festival selling cherry blossom trees

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – In celebration of the International Cherry Blossom Festival, Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful is selling cherry blossom trees.

They’re between $25 and $65, with the most expensive being the Helen Taft tree.

We spoke with Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful Executive Director, Asha Ellen, about the sale.

“The Cherry Blossom Festival was created based upon the cherry blossom trees. The Yoshino’s to be exact. We want to keep the tradition of being the cherry blossom capital of the world. The only way we can do that, is if we buy and plant cherry blossom trees,” said Ellen.

300 trees are for sale. You can buy them in the round building at Carolyn Clayton Park.