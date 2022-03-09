Cherry Blossom Festival has major impact on local economy

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— We’re less than 10 days away from the start of the 40th Annual International Cherry Blossom Festival.

Macon-Bibb County Commissioners heard from past Festival Chair, Alex Habersham on Tuesday.

He spoke about the impact of the festival and what people can expect this year. He says this will be the most exciting festival yet, but it wouldn’t be possible without the support from county leaders.

“The Cherry Blossom Festival has an economic impact of $3 million with several 100 thousand people coming to the festival,” he said. “So it really means a lot to the community.”

The 40th International Cherry Blossom kicks off March 18th and goes until March 27th.