Cherry Blossom Festival announces 2023 economic impact

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Cherry Blossom Festival recently announced the economic impact from this years event.



According to Visit Macon, visitors spent a total of $5.5 million during the 10 days of the Festival.

Officials say the immense growth of the Festival over the last seven years is a testament to the leadership of President and CEO Stacy Moore and others.

Moore says partners at Visit Macon and the Macon–Bibb County government provided unparalleled support for the event.

“We were overjoyed to share the ‘Pinkest Party on Earth’ with our Macon–Bibb community and welcome our visitors from near and far,” said Moore.



The 2024 Festival will take place March 15–24. For programming and more information, click here.

