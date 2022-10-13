Chef Camille offers sweet, savory snacks for fall

She also showcased margarita sugar cookies that include a little shot of tequila in the frosting. And she brought in her peach cobbler and apple cobbler tacos for dessert. She says they are made with an old school peach cobbler recipe.

Her other desserts included little bitty pumpkin ginger snap cupcakes and her mini pumpkin cheesecake pies.

Chef Camille says she like to be creative by mixing sweet and savory or hot and spicy with sugar.

For more information about Chef Camille and her creations, you can follow her on Instagram orFacebook.