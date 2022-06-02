CGTC holds job fair to help students meet with businesses

BYRON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Central Georgia Technical College partnered with Georgia Work Source for a job fair Thursday.

The fair hosted over 30 vendors and welcomed close to 300 visitors at the New Greater Allen Temple AME Church in Byron.

Special Projects Manager for Central Georgia Tech, Doctor Wanda West, said CGTC gives students an opportunity to meet with businesses through job fairs like this.

“Many of the businesses, they hire from all over Middle Georgia. So what we do in partnership is move it from one corner of the 11 counties to the next,” said Dr. West.

Covid vaccines were also available for anyone who hadn’t gotten one before.

The church offered $100 to anyone who hadn’t received their initial shots.

Doctor West said there will be more job fairs in August and September.