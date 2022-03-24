Central High School senior named Georgia’s Youth of the Year

Photo Credit to the Boys and Girls Club of Central Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Macon student of Central High school has been named Georgia’s state “Boys and Girls Club” Youth of the Year.

According to a release from the Boys and Girls Club of Central Georgia, Central High School senior Aliaya Simmons will be representing the state of Georgia at the Southeast Regional Youth of the Year competition in June. Simmons has been a member of the “Murphy Felton Tindall Club” for over a decade, and has participated in several organizations including Key Club, FBLA, and Student Council. Simmons plans to attend Georgia State University, to major in journalism.

Simmons is the first winner from the Central Georgia Boys and Girls Clubs since 2013. In winning the state, Simmons will get a $5,000 scholarship, and have a shot at winning more if she wins regional or national Youth of the Year.

The Youth of the Year honor recognizes teen character and leadership.