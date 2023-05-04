Celebrate Star Wars Day with themed events, specials in Middle Georgia

May the fourth be with you! Macon businesses are embracing the beloved pop culture holiday, offering Star Wars-themed events and specials to fans in Middle Georgia on Thursday. Festivities include a themed bar crawl to sales on merchandise and collectibles.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – May the fourth be with you! Macon businesses are embracing the beloved pop culture holiday, offering Star Wars-themed events and specials to fans in Middle Georgia on Thursday. Festivities include a themed bar crawl to sales on merchandise and collectibles.

Downtown Macon will host Crawl Wars, a Star Wars-themed bar crawl during which participants will search for missing pieces of the Millennium Falcon while trying themed drinks.

“I am really excited about the drink at Philosophie Wine Bar,” Kaitlynn Kressin, owner of Fall Line Brewing Co., one of the participating businesses, said. “They have a Padme Paloma that sounds really good, and Just Tap’d is doing Bantha Milk, so the blue milk with pineapple. I think they’re all going to be really great drinks.”

If you prefer shopping, Dragon Slayers Nostalgic Toys on Vineville Avenue is offering a sale on all Star Wars toys and collectibles, along with a free mystery gift for each Star Wars purchase. Retro Raven, located next door to Dragon Slayers, is having a sale on their used Star Wars games. Both businesses encourage customers to dress up and express their love for the franchise.

Scott “Juice” Colson, owner of Dragon Slayers Nostalgic Toys, encourages fans to embrace their passion.

“People come out and enjoy themselves, take pride in Star Wars, take pride in yourself, feel free to be who you are,” he said. “That’s also another thing that’s very important about pop culture and about cosplay, Star Wars, it allows a person to live their inner self, their inner child.”

Whether you’re a Jedi or a Sith, Middle Georgia welcomes you to celebrate Star Wars Day in style.