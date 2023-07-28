Celebrate National Chicken Wing Day this Saturday

Buffalo's Cafe in Macon stopped by 41Today to share their wing specials and wing saucing tips.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Saturday July 29th is National Chicken Wing Day. It is a day to celebrate the popular snack and appetizer. Buffalo’s Cafe in Macon stopped by 41Today to share their $1.00 wing special for Saturday. General manager Ben Peterman also shared some saucing tips for your wings at home.

According to holidayinsights.com, the original Buffalo Chicken Wing was made by frying wings and then tossing them in a spicy sauce. Blue Cheese is commonly served on the side to help cut through the heat. Since the creation of the first Buffalo wings, many variations to the recipe exist. Today wings are baked or deep fried. And there are a variety of sauces and seasonings for your wings. Holidayinsights.com also states more than 27 billion wings are consumed every year in the United States.

Buffalo’s in Macon is located at 5990 Zebulon Road.