CDC says people older than 50 can get second booster shot

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The CDC now recommends people older than the age of 50 get a fourth Covid-19 shot.

The CDC says that during the recent Omicron surge, the boosted population was 21 times less likely to die from the illness than people who weren’t vaccinated.

We spoke with Chief Clinical Officer for Atrium Health Navicent, Dr. Sandy Duke. He says the second booster will help the more vulnerable population.

“We know that anyone in this vulnerable population over the age of 50, we know that we have some waning of that immunity, and by getting another booster we can shore that back up,” he said.

Atrium Health Navicent is working to make the second booster shot available. The hospital recommends you wait four months after your first booster shot to get a second one.

You can go to www.CovidSafeGA.com to see if you’re eligible for a second booster shot.