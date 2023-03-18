Carl Vinson VA Medical Center working to address wait times, work shortages

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Carl Vinson VA Medical Center announced new solutions Friday to improve wait times and work shortages with the aim of providing better care for our veterans.

According to Manuel Davila, Executive Director of the Dublin VA, recruitment and retention of staff is their biggest challenge. However, he emphasized veteran care is their top priority and said the VA is working hard to address any issues.

“It’s important for us to know that our veterans trust us in their care, to be partners in their care, but most important is that our veterans feel comfortable and confident,” he said. “When they have concerns or issues, to bring them to us so that way we can address them immediately and start to get to a better place in our ability to provide them care.”

Congressman Rick Allen also acknowledged the progress made by the VA but emphasized the need for patience, saying it will take time to fix the issues.

“We’re making progress every day, he said. “We’re gonna have issues. We addressed those issues today. They know about those issues, but we just want to give our top care to our veterans, and I believe we’re making every effort to do that.”

The Dublin VA plans to build new apartments for homeless veterans and improve wait times over the next year.