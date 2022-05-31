Carl Vinson VA Medical Center rolling out new check-in app

The Carl Vinson VA Medical Center is making check-in for appointments faster.

Carl Vinson VA Medical Center rolls out new app to help with the check-in process Carl Vinson VA Medical Center

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Carl Vinson VA Medical Center is making check-in for appointments faster.

A new app allows veterans to check-in the day of an appointment and even do a pre-check-in process up to seven days in advance.

The process starts by scanning a QR code provided by the VA which will then prompt the person to fill out personal information.

If veterans are not comfortable using their phones, they can still use kiosks on-site.

Seandell Mills, the Administrative Officer with the VA, says the app is available for residents in Perry and Milledgeville and will soon be rolled out to the Dublin area.

“One of the things that I definitely want the veterans to know is don’t be afraid to ask questions,” she said. “We are still there. We have the clinical staff that are willing to help. We have the admin staff that are willing to help, and everything that we are doing is to benefit the veteran.”

The VA says it will work closely with veterans to fix any issues they experience with the app.