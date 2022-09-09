Carl Vinson VA honors those lost in 9/11

DUBLIN, Ga, (41NBC/WMGT)- The Carl Vinson VA Medical Center held 9/11 remembrance ceremony on Friday.

As the 21st anniversary of the attacks approach, the medical center held a prayer and moment of silence for those impacted.

Executive Director of the medical center, Manuel Davila, said that part of the ceremony is about honoring those lost in the war against terrorism after 9/11.

“So many have served in the conflicts since as a result and it’s not just remembering the services and sacrifices that they made but it’s also about the impact they continue to make on our nations and certainly in our communities as well,” said Davila.

Davila also made a promise to continue to serve veterans as they serve the country.