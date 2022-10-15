Carl Vinson VA celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
The VA wanted to share its appreciation for all of the contributions from Hispanics.
DUBLIN, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The Carl Vinson VA Medical Center celebrated Hispanic Heritage month with a special event Friday.
41NBC Reporter Lizbeth Gutierrez, was the key note speaker. She shared a little about her culture and why it’s so important to her.
Dublin High Schools band was also present to showcase some of its music.
During the event, a Hispanic Veteran was also highlighted for his contributions and civic engagement.