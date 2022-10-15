Carl Vinson VA celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

The VA wanted to share its appreciation for all of the contributions from Hispanics.

Dublin VA Hispanic Heritage Month Event Dublin VA Hispanic Heritage Month Event

DUBLIN, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The Carl Vinson VA Medical Center celebrated Hispanic Heritage month with a special event Friday.

The VA wanted to share its appreciation for all of the contributions from Hispanics.

41NBC Reporter Lizbeth Gutierrez, was the key note speaker. She shared a little about her culture and why it’s so important to her.

Dublin High Schools band was also present to showcase some of its music.

During the event, a Hispanic Veteran was also highlighted for his contributions and civic engagement.