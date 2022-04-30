Byron man sentenced to life in prison for 2017 shooting

62 year-old David Billings was convicted of Malice Murder, Felony Murder, and Aggravated Assault

BYRON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man arrested for a murder in 2017 has been sentenced after a four day trial.

According to a post from the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Facebook page, 62 year-old David Billings was convicted of Malice Murder, Felony Murder, and Aggravated Assault. Billings was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole.

Billings was convicted in the shooting death of Lloyd Goldie in June of 2017, where officers came to Billings’ home and found Goldie face down with six gunshot wounds.

He admitted to the shooting, but said it was in self-defense. The jury took less than 2 hours to return the guilty verdict.



