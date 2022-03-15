Business professor offers ‘lessons in longevity’ from YKK in Macon

The YKK manufacturing center sits off Interstate 16 in Macon.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Georgia business professor is sharing his findings on why some businesses can survivor for years and others perish.

Doctor Tamer Cavusgil is the Executive Director for the Center for Business Education and Research at Georgia State University. His team studied YKK for three years to find out how the zipper manufacturing company is standing the test of time.

He published his findings in Harvard Business Review. The article explains that YKK stands for Yoshida Kogyo Kabushikikaisha. The 88-year old Japanese zipper company produces 10 billion zippers a year. And its manufacturing center sits just off Interstate 16 in Macon.

41NBC interviewed Dr. Cavusgil about the six factors he says contributes to YKK’s long-term success.