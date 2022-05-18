Bus manufacturer Blue Bird, lays off 115 at Fort Valley plant

Blue Bird said it continues to face supply chain disruptions due to the war in Ukraine and the lingering pandemic.

Buses at Blue Bird Corporation

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)—Blue Bird Corporation, the school bus manufacturer in Fort Valley, recently laid off more than 100 people.

In statement sent to 41NBC, Blue Bird said it continues to face supply chain disruptions due to the war in Ukraine and the lingering pandemic.

In total, 115 production workers were affected.

The statement goes on to say the company does not anticipate any other reductions at this time, and those impacted could be eligible for rehire once economic conditions improve.