Burglars at Howard’s Pawn and Jewelry take around 60 firearms

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Two suspects are wanted in connection to the burglary of Howard’s Pawn and Jewelry on Mercer University Drive that took place on April 5th.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, 2 masked individuals broke into Howard’s Pawn and Jewelry by entering through a large hole that was made through a brick wall. Bibb County investigators as well as members of the Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) are working together to find out more about the incident.

Over the weekend, investigators received an inventory list from Howard’s Pawn & Jewelry that showed the burglars took around 60 firearms during this incident.

Photos of the suspects can be seen here.

Anyone with information of the identities of these suspects or this incident is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.