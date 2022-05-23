Buffalo supermarket victim Kat Massey, 72, laid to rest

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Katherine “Kat” Massey has been laid to rest as funerals continue for the victims of the racist attack on a Buffalo supermarket.

The 72-year-old was described at her funeral Monday as a tireless advocate for her community and the city’s schoolchildren.

Last year she wrote a letter to The Buffalo News, calling for action targeting gun violence in Buffalo and other cities.

Massey was among 10 Black people killed May 14 when a white gunman in body armor targeted shoppers and workers at a Tops Friendly Market.

Three others were injured. The 18-year-old alleged gunman is charged with murder.