Buffalo is latest mass shooting by gunman wearing body armor

When a shooter attacked a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, over the weekend, its security guard tried to stop him. At least one of the guard’s shots hit the gunman, but it didn’t stop the deadly rampage because the gunman was wearing body armor.

The racist massacre that killed 10 Black people is the latest mass shooting in which the gunman apparently came prepared for anyone trying to stop him with a gun.

A database maintained by The Violence Project shows at least 21 mass shooters over the last four decades have worn body armor, most of those within the last decade.