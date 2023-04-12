Brookdale Resource Center launches community garden initiative to combat food insecurity

The garden is expected to feed more than 100 people at the Brookdale Resource Center and will be used to teach planting and food preservation classes.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Brookdale Resource Center unveiled its new community garden initiative on Tuesday, with Rutland High School students planting fruits and vegetables in raised beds they built themselves.

The crops are expected to provide fresh produce to more than 100 people in need throughout the year, while the garden will also serve as an educational platform for classes on planting and food preservation.

“Gardening gives you a sense of pride, a sense of connectedness to the community,” Garden Manager Susan Fisher said. “You get a lot of pride just walking out and seeing the little plants grow and know that you had a big part in that.”

Fisher expressed her hopes for increased involvement from young people in community gardening efforts. Those interested in volunteering can sign up on the United Way of Central Georgia website.