Broadway Touring Show returns to Grand Opera House for 2022 season

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – After more than three years, the Broadway Touring Show returns to the Grand Opera House this week for its 2022 season.

This is the first year the Grand has held a Broadway show since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Grand opens its Broadway season with the original Broadway production of “Fiddler on the Roof” on on November 3 and 4.

The Grand Opera House says other Broadway productions will be making their way to the stage in Macon as well.

“I think that’s one of the best things I’ve always liked about this is how we can take what happens on the Broadway stage in New York and it ends up on Mulberry Street, and that’s a special thing,” Frank Wood, the Executive Director of the Grand Opera House, said.

The Grand Opera House says tickets for “Fiddler on the Roof” are going fast. If you haven’t had a chance to purchase a ticket, you can go thegrandmacon.com or you can purchase them at the box office.