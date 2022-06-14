Britney Spears’ ex charged with stalking her at her wedding

VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — A man once briefly married to Britney Spears has pleaded not guilty to felony stalking after showing up at the pop star’s wedding to her longtime boyfriend last week.

Forty-year-old Jason Alexander pleaded not guilty to the charge, along with misdemeanor counts of trespassing, vandalism and battery. A California judge set his bail at $100,000 and ordered him to stay at least 100 yards from Spears for three years.

Spears married Sam Asghari at her home on Thursday. The guest list included Selena Gomez and Madonna. Alexander was livestreaming on Instagram when he approached the ceremony. Deputies arrested him soon after.