BREAKING: Human remains found near Riggins Mill Road; Investigation is ongoing

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones is reporting that skeletal human remains were found in Macon by the intersection of Riggins Mill Road and Weaver Road.

Jones tells 41NBC that authorities are still on the scene, and investigating to gather more details.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says that land surveyors discovered what was believed to be parts of a human skull in a ditch alongside the roadway while working in the area. The remains have been sent to the GBI Crime Lab to be examined to try to determine the gender and the identity.

The remains were found around 12 p.m. on Monday, March 28th, 2022.

This story is still developing, stay with 41NBC for more updates as they come.