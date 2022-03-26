Braves World Series Trophy Tour makes a stop in Warner Robins

Braves World Series trophy was displayed at the Little League Southeast Park in Warner Robins.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Atlanta Braves have been busy showing off their new hardware.

Since February 15, the Braves 2021 World Series Trophy has been on tour and will make 151 total stops, commemorating 151 years of Braves baseball.

The stops are in Georgia and most surrounding states, featuring locations in Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi, South Carolina and North Carolina.

Today, the trophy stopped at the Little League Southeast Park in Warner Robins. Several fans came by to click their photos, and one couple in attendance named their son after a current Braves player.

“We were pregnant, and we were watching a Braves game. And while we were watching the game, Kevin looked at me and said, ‘hey, if we have a boy, how would you feel if we named him Dansby?’ And I was like; I think that’s perfect,” said Lorrie Anne McCrary. “We should name him Dansby. We’ve been huge Braves fans, and we love the name, what he stands for, how he’s a Christian, and how he acts on the field, so we thought it was perfect.”

The Braves Trophy Tour will continue throughout the Southeast and will be at the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame tomorrow from noon to 4 p.m.