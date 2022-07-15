Bragg Jam Concert Crawl is coming back to downtown Macon

During the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, Bragg Jam was held virtually. In 2021, the concert returned in person but modified to one location.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- For the first time since 2019, the Bragg Jam Concert Crawl is returning.

Bragg Jam began as a way to honor Macon native and singer-songwriter Brax Bragg. Since it’s beginning in 2000, the once small jam session has turned in to a city wide concert.

Vice President of Development of Visit Macon, Aaron Buzza, says the concert crawl is a great way for the community to get out and connect with each other.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun seeing old friends who we haven’t seen in a couple of years come back this year,” said Buzza.

A Brook Haven Lounge on Cherry Street is one of the seven venues hosting bands. Owner Derrin Ford, says the concert is big for all Macon businesses.

“Anything that brings additional foot traffic to downtown Macon will ultimately help all the businesses all of the market stuff that goes on once a month over off of poplar all that stuff anything that brings additional foot traffic we’re on board,” said Ford.

Tickets for the event are available on www.braggjam.org.