Brad Raffensperger addresses 2020 election claims with Warner Robins Rotary Club

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was the guest speaker at the Warner Robins Rotary Club Tuesday afternoon.

He spoke about claims surrounding the past few elections, including supposed issues with ballot stuffing in Fulton County. He also addressed claims that dead or underage voters were able to vote in the 2020 election. He says those claims are not true.

When asked about new measures put in place for upcoming elections, Raffensperger says it will help make Georgia elections safer than before.

“Four years ago I said we need to have photo ID for all forms of voting, it took the General Assembly 3 years to finally listen to me and now we have an objective standard. They’ve been using that in Minnesota now for 11 years, it’s an objective criteria, you know who that is requesting the absentee ballot,” he said.

Raffensperger faces several opponents in the upcoming Republican primary election happening on May 24. His opponents include Congressman Jody Hice, Treutlen County Court Magistrate Torri Hudson, and David Belle Isle.