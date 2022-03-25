Boys and Girls Club hosts women’s leadership brunch

The goal was to talk about the importance of mentorship as leaders.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The Boys and Girls Club of Central Georgia held its first ever women’s leadership brunch at Yollah’s on Friday, bringing together women in several leadership roles in Macon.

There were several key note speakers, including District Attorney Anita Howard and Judge Verda Colvin.

Aliyah Simmons, who won youth of the year, was celebrated with an additional $4,000 to her $1,000 scholarship.

We spoke with District Attorney Howard at the event. She hopes to be a role model to the younger generation.

“You can’t have the second or the third if you never have the first. Being the first female District Attorney for this area it comes with a lot of excitement from the community but it also comes with great responsibility.”

Organizers of the event says they want to host the event again next year.