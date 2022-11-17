Both Warner Robins basketball teams defeat Houston County in their first game of the season

The Demonettes made it to the 5A Final Four last season.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The boys and girls Warner Robins High School basketball teams began their season with victories over Houston County.

The Demonettes fell in the 5A Final Four last season and began this one with a dominating 90-19 victory over the Bears.

The Demons fell in the 5A Sweet Sixteen last season and began this one with a 52-35 victory over the Bears.

The only other matchup in Middle Georgia was between the Howard Huskies and the Rutland Hurricanes.

In the boys’ game, the Hurricanes came out on top 64-56, while in the girls’ game, the Huskies dominated the Hurricanes 58-11.