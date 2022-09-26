BOLO: Monroe County Sheriff’s Office looks for escapee from Dept. of Corrections

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is warning people to be on the lookout for an escapee from the Department of Corrections.

According to a Sheriff’s office Facebook post, Robert Jenkins was on a department of corrections city work detail when he escaped by stealing a white Ford F150 with a “City of Forsyth” logo on the side.

Jenkins is from Columbus. The Sheriff’s Office says if you see Jenkins or know where he is, call law enforcement.